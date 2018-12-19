Morris turned in 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Morris co-led the Nuggets' second unit scoring while providing further tangible evidence of his rapidly accelerating development. The performance served as Morris' seventh straight double-digit point tally, one in which he extended a torrid stretch from three-point range. Morris has now drained multiple buckets from distance in six straight, and he boasts a 50 percent success rate from behind the arc in eight December contests. With his stellar play off the bench seemingly having locked his minutes into the mid 20s at minimum on the majority of nights, Morris qualifies as one of the most prudent waiver wire grabs in leagues where he's still available.