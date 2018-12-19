Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues thriving in win
Morris turned in 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.
Morris co-led the Nuggets' second unit scoring while providing further tangible evidence of his rapidly accelerating development. The performance served as Morris' seventh straight double-digit point tally, one in which he extended a torrid stretch from three-point range. Morris has now drained multiple buckets from distance in six straight, and he boasts a 50 percent success rate from behind the arc in eight December contests. With his stellar play off the bench seemingly having locked his minutes into the mid 20s at minimum on the majority of nights, Morris qualifies as one of the most prudent waiver wire grabs in leagues where he's still available.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Another strong effort off bench•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues to play well•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Impressive outing Monday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Big defensive performance•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays 34 minutes Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores eight points in start•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...