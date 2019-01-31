Morris ended with 20 points 8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 victory over New Orleans.

Morris moved into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game, filling in for Jamal Murray (ankle) who continues to recover from an ankle sprain. Morris took full advantage of an inexperienced Pelicans backcourt, putting up one of his better performances of the season. He may remain in the starting lineup if Murray is forced to miss additional time which certainly puts him on the radar in most competitive leagues.