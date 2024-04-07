Jackson (illness) is available for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jackson will play despite being under the weather, but he's expected to return to a reserve role with Jamal Murray (knee) back in action.
More News
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Drains five threes against Cavs•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Fills in aptly in victory•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Scores nine points•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Retreats to bench•