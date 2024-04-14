Jackson (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale in Memphis.
Jackson has been nursing a bruised left calf, but it does not appear to be too serious. Look for him to take on his usual role providing depth at point guard assuming any setbacks are avoided.
