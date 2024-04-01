Jackson accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's 130-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Making his fifth straight start while Jamal Murray deals with a knee injury, Jackson set a new season high in made three-pointers. During his stint in the starting five, the veteran guard has averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.8 boards and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from long distance, but his fantasy utility will dry up as soon as Murray is ready to return -- prior to this productive stretch, Jackson hadn't scored in double digits since Feb. 22.