Jackson racked up 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets are lucky to have a quality backup like Jackson, who will provide solid veteran depth as the team goes for the title. Jamal Murray's ankle injury is somewhat concerning, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nuggets handle the situation conservatively. If the injury lingers, we may see a lot more from Jackson as the season winds to a close.