Jackson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to an illness.
Jackson is in danger of missing his first game of the season Saturday after being a late addition to the injury report with a non-COVID illness. With Jamal Murray (knee) also questionable, Denver could be without its top two point guards against Atlanta.
More News
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Drains five threes against Cavs•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Fills in aptly in victory•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Scores nine points•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Retreats to bench•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Nears double figures in start•