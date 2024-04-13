Jackson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Most of Denver's rotation is carrying questionable tags for the season finale, so some maintenance days could be on the table.
More News
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Available to play•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Drains five threes against Cavs•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Fills in aptly in victory•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Scores nine points•