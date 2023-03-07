Bryant (ankle) will be available to play Monday against the Raptors.
Bryant will be out there to help backup Nikola Jokic for this one, which could result in a DNP-CD for DeAndre Jordan. As long as Jokic is healthy, it'll be tough for Bryant to get enough minutes to impact fantasy hoops.
