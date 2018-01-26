Nuggets' Tyler Lydon: Out four months after knee surgery
Lydon underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday to correct a torn meniscus suffered during Wednesday's G-League game against the Vipers. He will be sidelined four months, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The rookie out of Syracuse has appeared in just one game for Denver, playing two minutes. But, he's seen a more prominent role in the G-League, averaging 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds across 31.3 minutes per game. It seems likely that the injury will put an early end to his rookie campaign.
