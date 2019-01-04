Okaro White: Agrees to deal in G League
White signed a contract with the Long Island Nets of the G League on Friday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
White was waived by the Wizards back on Dec. 19 and has, reportedly, agreed to a deal with the Nets' G League team. The Florida State product has played in three NBA games this season so far with the Wizards.
