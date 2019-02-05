White (undisclosed) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in five minutes of action Monday.

Long Island certainly seems to be taking it easy with White, who missed the previous two games with an undisclosed injury. White has been an NBA contributor in the past, so you figure his talent will certainly standout out on the G League level should he get the necessary amount of minutes.

