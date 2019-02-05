Okaro White: Returns to court Monday
White (undisclosed) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in five minutes of action Monday.
Long Island certainly seems to be taking it easy with White, who missed the previous two games with an undisclosed injury. White has been an NBA contributor in the past, so you figure his talent will certainly standout out on the G League level should he get the necessary amount of minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...