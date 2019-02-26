Okaro White: Returns to health
White (ankle) scored 16 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and recorded seven rebounds along with an assist and two blocks across 24 minutes Sunday against the Hustle.
White had been dealing with a right ankle sprain, but he appears to be healthy once again and was effective off the bench for Long Island. He's started 12 of the 16 games he's played in this season for the Nets, so look for White to rejoin the first unit within the next few contests now that he's shaken off some rust.
