White compiled four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 16 minutes in Monday's 125-109 win in Motor City.

Monday's stat line was fairly representative of White's first two games for Windy City as he's averaged 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.3 minutes. The 30-year-old played the last two seasons in Russia and Greece and is back in the G League for the first time since the 2018-19 season.