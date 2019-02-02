Okaro White: Unable to take court Friday
White (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's contest.
White has been a starter for Long Island in his seven contests with the organization, averaging 18.1 points and 11.1 rebounds in extended minutes. It's unclear what's kept him out of the lineup, given he was a DND for Friday's contest, but he figures to be close to return.
