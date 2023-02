Dozier tallied 28 points (9-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to Texas.

Dozier led the team in scoring while finishing second in rebounds en route to a near double-double outing Thursday. Dozier has averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 16 games.