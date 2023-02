Dozier agreed Saturday with the Kings on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sacramento will waive KZ Okpala to clear a permanent spot on the roster for Dozier, who had previously averaged 2.5 minutes per game across four appearances over the course of two previous 10-day deals with the Kings. Dozier isn't expected to be included in the Kings' regular rotation while the team is at full strength in the backcourt and on the wing.