Dozier signed a one-year contract with Partizan Belgrade of the EuroLeague, the team announced Saturday.

After averaging 4.9 minutes per game across 16 appearances with Sacramento last season and being waived this offseason, Dozier will get a fresh start overseas. The 6-foot-6 wing has struggled to find a consistent NBA role since entering the league in 2017, appearing in fewer than 18 games four times during his six-year career.