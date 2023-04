Dozier racked up seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 119-97 loss to the Warriors.

With the Kings resting a majority of their regulars, Dozier posted season highs in points, assists and minutes played. Overall, the undrafted product out of South Carolina struggled with his shot, but he could see another increased role during Sacramento's regular-season finale against the Nuggets on Sunday if the Kings sit numerous starters again.