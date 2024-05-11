Nesmith is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against New York with right shoulder soreness.
Nesmith's shoulder injury is new, as he seemingly picked up the issue during the Pacers Game 3 win. Nesmith has averaged 34.3 minutes per game during the series, which could open up plenty of minutes for Doug McDermott and Ben Sheppard if Nesmith winds up sitting Sunday.
