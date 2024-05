Nesmith totaled six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nesmith managed just six points in the loss, continuing his disappointing postseason. While he does provide the Pacers with a reliable defensive asset, his inability to score on a consistent basis remains a concern. The series will now head to Indiana where the Pacers will look to secure their first win.