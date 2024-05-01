Nesmith registered seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 loss to the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nesmith salvaged a rough shooting night with modest across-the-board production. Despite playing a significant role, he has been unable to rediscover his form from earlier in the season. While the loss was far from ideal, the Pacers will now head home for Game 6, where they will attempt to wrap up the series.