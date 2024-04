Nesmith accumulated 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and six rebounds over 33 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nesmith was one of eight Pacers players to score double-digits, although it wasn't enough to get the victory. While it has been an encouraging season for Nesmith, this does feel like a best-case scenario in terms of opportunity. Looking beyond this season, it's hard to see him being a must-roster player outside of deeper leagues.