Sumner (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Lakers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Sumner will miss his third consecutive game Saturday and will look to return to action Sunday against the Raptors. Sumner helped take over some of Malcolm Brogdon's (hamstring) minutes. With the 25-year-old out Saturday, expect T.J. McConnell to see plenty of additional playing time and possibly even a start.