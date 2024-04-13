Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Jackson remains day-to-day with his hamstring strain. Jalen Smith, who is currently the backup center in front of Jackson, is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
