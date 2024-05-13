Jackson registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes during Sunday's 121-89 win over New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jackson played a substantial role Sunday as the Pacers easily accounted for the Knicks, leveling the series at 2-2. This was an ugly loss for New York, while Indiana fans were having the time of their lives at the Knicks' expense. Given the grit and grind attitude in New York, expect to see a much-improved performance when the series continues Tuesday.