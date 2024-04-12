Jackson (hamstring) remains questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland but is unlikely to play according to head coach Rick Carlisle, Tony East of SI.com reports.
Carlisle noted that Jackson may end up being officially active, but he doesn't think the center will ultimately see any action. The team should have official word closer to tipoff.
