Jackson (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
As expected, Jackson, Jalen Smith (ankle) and Obi Toppin (ankle) are all available. Jackson has averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes over his last eight appearances.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Trending in right direction•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Officially ruled out•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Unlikely to play•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Maximizes minutes in garbage time•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Double-double off bench in win•