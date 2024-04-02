Jackson ended with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks across 14 minutes during Monday's 133-111 victory over the Nets.

Jackson has shown flashes of his ability throughout the season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds on 68.5 percent from the field since February. However, since Jalen Smith was moved from power forward to backup center to accommodate the arrival of Pascal Siakam, Jackson has had trouble fitting into the rotation. The 22-year-old is not expected to receive meaningful playing time buried behind Myles Turner and Smith as the Pacers fight to stay out of the Play-In Tournament.