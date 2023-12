Jackson closed Thursday's 128-119 win over the Bucks with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes.

Jackson led all bench players in Thursday's game in scoring while setting a season-high mark and notching his first double digit point total of the year. Jackson has hauled in five or more rebounds in five gams this season, posting five or more points in three of those appearances.