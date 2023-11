Jackson is questionable for Thursday's game against Miami due to an upper respiratory infection.

Jackson has played double-digit minutes in five of the Pacers' last six matchups, averaging 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday due to his illness, but Obi Toppin and Myles Turner could see a few additional minutes if Jackson sits out.