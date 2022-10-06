Jackson scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with six rebounds, four blocks and an assist over 16 minutes against the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Jackson got off to a bit of a sloppy start after being charged with three quick fouls - two offensive - between the first quarter and early second quarter. The Pacers forward found his footing after that, victimizing both Bryce McGowen and Mason Plumlee on blocked shots, the latter of which he blocked twice in the game. Jackson then contributed nine points in the third, eight of which came in the paint on 4-of-6 shooting. He'll look to continue his dominance on defense as the regular season approaches.