The Pacers exercised the fourth-year team option on Jackson's rookie-scale contract Friday.

Jackson appeared in 63 matchups for the Pacers last year and averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 21-year-old handle a similar role for the team this year, and he'll now be under contract with Indiana through the 2024-25 season.