The Pacers picked up Jackson's 2023-24 team option Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After missing a chunk of the season due to a knee injury, Jackson returned and contributed significantly down the stretch, averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over 21.7 minutes per game in his final 16 appearances (13 starts). He figures to be heavily involved again in 2022-23 and could take on an even larger role should the Pacers opt to move Myles Turner.