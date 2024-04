Smith was ejected in the second half of Monday's game against the Nets after being assessed with a flagrant 2 foul, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

There was a scuffle between Smith and Dennis Schroder, but after a six-minute review from the referees, Smith ended up being ejected. This poses problems for a Pacers team that's already missing Myles Turner (finger), meaning Isaiah Jackson should see plenty of action in the second half.