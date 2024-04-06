Smith suffered a left ankle sprain during Friday's 126-112 win over the Thunder. He finished with 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.

Smith was deemed questionable to return after checking out of the contest with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter, but he never re-entered the game and the Pacers didn't release another update on his status. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game against Miami, Isaiah Jackson would replace Smith in the rotation as the top backup to Myles Turner.