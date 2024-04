Coach Rick Carlisle said Smith (ankle), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Hawks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Smith, Obi Toppin (ankle) and Isaiah Jackson (hamstring) are all expected to play despite questionable designations. Over his last 11 appearances (one start), Smith has averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.