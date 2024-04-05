Smith won't start Friday's game against the Thunder.

With Myles Turner (finger) out, Smith drew a spot start Wednesday and posted eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes. However, the former has been cleared to suit up Friday, so the latter will return to his usual bench role. Over his last 10 appearances off the bench, Smith has averaged 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game.