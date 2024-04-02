Smith contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 16 minutes before getting ejected from Monday's 133-111 victory over the Nets.
Smith stepped up off the bench with Myles Turner (finger) exiting Monday's contest, leading all Indiana players in rebounds while ending as one of three Pacers players with 15 or more points in a double-double performance. Smith has hauled in 10 or more boards in five games this season, posting at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in four outings.
