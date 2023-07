Walker produced 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 108-85 Summer League win over the Magic.

Walker continues to flash his defensive potential, as he recorded at least one block and one steal in both of his Summer League outings. While his efficiency was sub-par, his team-high field-goal attempts display encouraging aggressiveness from the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.