Walker posted eight points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks over 30 minutes of Saturday's 91-83 Summer League win over Washington.

Walker was dominant on defense, swatting three shots and grabbing three steals while pulling down 11 rebounds on that side of the floor. What was most surprising, however, was his passing, dishing out five assists and pushing the ball through tight windows to set up his teammates for easy baskets. While Walker struggled to find the bottom of the net, he remained confident and continued to fire away when open. Throughout the pre-draft process, Walker's raw offensive game was his biggest knock, but he should be expected to put up better numbers on that end moving forward.