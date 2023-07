Walker logged 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes of Wednesday's 98-87 win over Oklahoma City.

Walker took over a larger offensive role with the Pacers shutting down Isaiah Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard, and delivered with a team-high 20 points. He fell just one rebound shy of a double-double. He'll continue to be Indiana's top offensive option for the remainder of Summer League.