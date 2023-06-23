Walker was selected by the Pacers with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Pacers initially held the No. 7 overall pick before moving back one spot via a trade with the Wizards that netted Indiana a pair of second-round picks. Walker proved to be one of college basketball's top defenders, possessing a 6-foot-7, 249-pound frame with enough lateral quickness to cover on the perimeter. He won AAC Rookie of the Year honors in 2022-23 at Houston, where he racked up 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals on 47/35/66 shooting across 27.5 minutes per game. Though Walker's defensive game is expected to flawlessly translate to the NBA level, his impact on the offensive end remains a bit of a question mark. Even so, he'll likely slide into the Pacers' frontcourt alongside Myles Turner, who can also stretch the floor from the center position.