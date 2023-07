Walker posted 13 points (6-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, six rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Summer League loss to Dallas.

Walker has been given more offensive responsibilities in Summer League than he was in college, as he attempted just 2.8 threes per game at Houston. However, he will likely see more of his looks come at the rim and be asked to provide good effort on defense and the glass for the Pacers in 2023-24.