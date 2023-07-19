Walker underwent a minor procedure to remove loose bodies in his right elbow Wednesday but is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp in September, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Walker was the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Pacers and impressed during Summer League. When healthy, the rookie forward will likely compete with Obi Toppin for the starting power forward spot next to Myles Turner in Indiana's frontcourt. Walker's surgery shouldn't impact his availability to begin the 2023-24 season.