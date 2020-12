Holiday is in the starting lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The 31-year-old played 22 minutes off the bench during the preseason opener and had 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block, but he'll join the starting five Monday. Holiday should see plenty of minutes with Myles Turner (illness) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) sidelined.