Holiday scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets.

The 20 points were a season high for the veteran guard. Holiday has been locked in from long range lately, going 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) from three-point range over the last five games, and he's also snagged at least one steal in seven straight contests. His overall contributions aren't enough to warrant a roster spot in shallow fantasy formats, but while he's hot Holiday does have some value in deep leagues and as a bargain DFS option.