Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Absent from injury report
Leaf (illness) isn't on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Toronto.
Leaf was held out of Wednesday's matchup due to illness, but he'll be available off the bench for Friday's clash if needed. He hasn't played much of role so far this season for the Pacers, so even though he's healthy, he's unlikely to see much playing time, if any.
