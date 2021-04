Leaf signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The UCLA product was the 18th overall pick in 2017, but he never truly settled into a consistent role during his three seasons with the Pacers. Indiana traded Leaf to Oklahoma City in November and he was waived by the Thunder just before the start of the regular season. In Portland, Leaf will simply provide some frontcourt depth. He's highly unlikely to make a fantasy impact this season.