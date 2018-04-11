Leaf provided 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during a 119-93 loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.

Leaf's 13 points marked his third-best scoring effort on the season as he received a much larger workload than normal in the team's regular season finale. The rookie had previously not scored in double figures since early January. It would be surprising if he had much of a role during the playoffs.