Pacers' T.J. Leaf: Adds 13 points off bench
Leaf provided 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during a 119-93 loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.
Leaf's 13 points marked his third-best scoring effort on the season as he received a much larger workload than normal in the team's regular season finale. The rookie had previously not scored in double figures since early January. It would be surprising if he had much of a role during the playoffs.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....